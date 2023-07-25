CVRx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — CVRx Inc. (CVRX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.7 million in its second…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — CVRx Inc. (CVRX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 57 cents per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $9.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVRX

