CVB Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $55.8 million.

The bank, based in Ontario, California, said it had earnings of 40 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $161.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $132.2 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $132.4 million.

