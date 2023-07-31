Cushman & Wakefield: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $5.1 million. On a…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $5.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $2.41 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.35 billion.

