Cumulus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) on Friday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 37 cents per share.

The radio station owner posted revenue of $210.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $208.8 million.

