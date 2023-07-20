CSX: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — CSX Corp. (CSX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $996 million.…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — CSX Corp. (CSX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $996 million.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of 49 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The freight railroad posted revenue of $3.7 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.73 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.