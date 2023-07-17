CrossFirst: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. (CFB) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $16 million.…

The bank, based in Leawood, Kansas, said it had earnings of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $112.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $60.3 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

CrossFirst shares have declined slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $11.24, a fall of 15% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFB

