Crocs: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Crocs Inc. (CROX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $212.4 million.…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Crocs Inc. (CROX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $212.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $3.39. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.59 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.98 per share.

The footwear company posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Crocs expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.07 to $3.15.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.83 to $12.22 per share, with revenue ranging from $4 billion to $4.07 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CROX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CROX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.