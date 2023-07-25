Crane: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Crane Co. (CR) on Tuesday reported profit of $45.6 million in its…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Crane Co. (CR) on Tuesday reported profit of $45.6 million in its second quarter.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.10 per share.

The maker of aerospace, electronics and engineered industrial products posted revenue of $509.6 million in the period.

Crane expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.80 to $4.10 per share.

