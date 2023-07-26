Covenant Logistics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) on Wednesday reported profit of $12.3 million…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) on Wednesday reported profit of $12.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.07 per share.

The truckload transportation services provider posted revenue of $274 million in the period.

