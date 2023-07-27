Coursera: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Coursera Inc (COUR) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.7…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Coursera Inc (COUR) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.7 million in its second quarter.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The online learning platform posted revenue of $153.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $145.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Coursera said it expects revenue in the range of $156 million to $160 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $617 million to $623 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COUR

