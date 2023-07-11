Costs to Consider When Adopting a Pet

If you’re thinking about getting a pet, how much it’ll cost to care for your pet might be the last…

If you’re thinking about getting a pet, how much it’ll cost to care for your pet might be the last thing on your mind. That’s understandable. Dogs, cats, hamsters and gerbils — those are cute and adorable. You can’t cuddle a pet budget.

But thinking about pet costs before you adopt a pet could help you avoid a lot of heartache and financial troubles later. If you have to take a pet back to a shelter or rescue months or years from now, you’re not going to be feeling good about that.

The more prepared you are to financially care for a pet, the better the experience for both you and your future pet.

Whether you think a lot about a pet budget or not, don’t rush into this, urges Sandy Weaver, an American Kennel Club judge and a consultant who works with veterinarians to implement well-being programs and improve their and their staff’s morale. She is based out of Marietta, Georgia.

“A pet isn’t an impulse purchase,” Weaver says. “It’s worth taking time to research the dog or cat breed or mix that is a good fit for you and your family.”

That can take time, she adds. “Responsible rescues and breeders don’t keep a stock of animals on shelves, waiting for you to show up. Decide what you want, get everything you need for the new addition, and when the right fit shows up, you’ll be prepared.”

How Much to Save for a Pet

It’s impossible to tell anyone how much to save for a pet, since there are many pets out there, from dogs to cats to pythons and boa constrictors to turtles and guinea pigs. But you’ll want to keep certain types of costs in mind, such as:

— An adoption fee. Unless you wind up finding a stray dog or cat, you’re going to spend some money to purchase your pet, whether from a pet store, breeder or even an animal shelter or rescue. Most nonprofit shelters or rescues will charge some nominal fee, to help recoup the costs of caring for the animal in the first place.

— Initial veterinary costs. You may avoid some veterinary costs by finding your pet in a shelter; many shelters may have already spayed and neutered pets and administered any vaccines that they need. In other words, the initial medical care is often part of the adoption fee. Still, even if you’re adopting an animal with a complete bill of health, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to take your pet to the vet for an initial pet physical.

— Initial supplies. That can mean everything from food to a dog bed or a terrarium (if you’re buying a reptile or a small critter like a guinea pig) or an aquarium. Cats need litter boxes and cat litter. If you’re bringing a cat into your home, you’ll probably also want a scratching post or two, if you don’t want your couch and walls to become claw magnets. You’ll probably want a crate for your dog or a cat carrier, Weaver says. “You’ll also need feeding and water bowls, a collar and leash and a comb or brush,” she says. “Toys are good to have. Be sure they’re sized appropriately for the pet you choose and are safe.”

— Surprise expenses. Usually surprise expenses fall under the banner of “initial supplies,” but there may be pet costs you haven’t considered. For instance, do you live in an apartment? “If you’re renting a property, some landlords require pet deposits or charge additional rent for pets,” says Sara Ochoa, a veterinarian who works at the Animal Hospital of West Monroe in Louisiana. She is also the co-founder of the website Howto-pets.com.

— Ongoing costs. Obviously, you don’t need to save ahead of time for a pet’s ongoing costs, but you will want to consider what it’s going to cost you to keep your pet.

The ongoing expenses of owning a pet can be compared to the ongoing costs of buying a car or a house, so make sure to do your research. Caring for some pets is far more expensive than you would think.

Take the guinea pig or a hamster, for instance. Caring for one seems like it would be so easy. It’s a little animal in a terrarium. You feed it and make sure it has water. What could be hard about that?

That part isn’t so hard, but you may be unprepared to replace the bedding on a regular basis. Experts generally suggest to replace it once a week for hamsters and guinea pigs, though some suggest every three days or more often for the latter. Otherwise, not only is dirty bedding not so great for the guinea pig, you may soon have flies laying their eggs in and around and even on your pet.

You could easily spend $20 a week on bedding. If you’re prepared for that, and if you love guinea pigs, this shouldn’t be a problem. But if it’s one more pet you’re adding to your household zoo, you may find that you’re soon spending far more time and money than you anticipated.

And what if you get a dog that’s really unruly? That might be another cost to add to your pet budget.

“Training is essential for pets, especially dogs,” Ochoa says. She adds that you may want to factor in the cost of obedience classes if you’re trying to budget for pet costs.

Ochoa also points out that if you travel a lot, you may need to consider the cost of boarding a dog or cat or hiring a pet sitter.

“Pets may have specific needs depending on their species,” Ochoa says. “For example, cats may require litter and a litter box, while reptiles may need special heating and lighting equipment.”

When you’re researching how much to save for a pet, you’ll definitely want to think ahead about those ongoing costs that will affect your wallet.

How Much to Save for a Pet Emergency

Along with ongoing pet costs, you’ll want to plan for emergency expenses. There’s a reason people refer to themselves as pet parents. Even if you never really embrace the term, a pet is a big responsibility. And you’d probably like to avoid going to a vet and learning that the only way you can save your dog, cat, turtle or whatever animal you’ve brought into your life is to spend thousands of dollars that you don’t have.

It’s really impossible to say how much to save for a pet emergency. If you don’t have $100 for a vet bill, you might consider that an emergency. Probably a good rule of thumb is to create an emergency fund — which is a good idea for anyone, with or without a pet — and to make sure there’s enough in there to cover all sorts of emergencies.

But you also might want to consider buying pet insurance. It isn’t a perfect remedy to high vet bills. Most pet insurance companies won’t cover preexisting conditions, for instance. You’ll also have to pay a deductible before your pet insurance starts to pay for costs. So basically if you get pet insurance, that kind of answers the question of how much to save for a pet emergency. Make sure that in your emergency fund, you have enough to cover your pet insurance deductible.

Pet insurance generally covers dogs and cats, but you may be able to find a policy that will cover another type of animal.

How Much Does It Cost to Buy a Dog?

A dog can cost very little, or a lot. You could be talking about less than $200 to $2,000 (or more), if you’re buying from a breeder. But if you want numbers that are a little more specific, the Animal Humane Society lists its standard adoption fees on its website as being between $129 and $767 for dogs and puppies.

How Much Does It Cost to Buy a Cat?

The Animal Humane Society lists its standard adoption fees as $39 to $317 for cats and kittens.

“Cats tend to have fewer overall costs compared to dogs. They require less food, grooming and generally have lower veterinary expenses,” Ochoa says.

How Much Does It Cost to Buy a Bird, Rabbit or Another Small Mammal?

Birds, rabbits and other small mammals may have a cost of $9 to $199, according to the Animal Humane Society. Of course, if you go to any pet store, you may find small animals costing much more. Ferrets at pet stores, for instance, are more likely to be several hundred dollars.

What Are the Biggest Pet Expenses?

Your biggest pet expenses will depend on the pet, and on the decisions you make. For instance, pet insurance could be your most expensive pet expense — but by getting pet insurance, you’ll hopefully save on medical care. Still, generally, your biggest pet expenses usually fall into several categories.

Supplies, initial and ongoing. Food, toys and bedding. On that last point, it’s probably best to skip getting a new bed for a new dog, says Jme Thomas, executive director of Motley Zoo Animal Rescue in Redmond, Washington, which focuses on rescuing and fostering dogs and cats.

“They will very likely shred that thing the first night. Give them a towel or blanket. and then when you know they can be trusted, then reward them with the more expensive or nice bed that matches your décor,” Thomas advises.

The time commitment. If you fall into the “time is money” camp, you may be surprised at how much time you end up spending to take care of your pet. With any luck, you won’t care about the time. If you get a dog, you realize you won’t be putting him in the closet and bringing him out occasionally to play; your dog’s going to be a member of the family.

But you might be surprised by how much time it can take to keep a turtle or rabbit alive. The water in the terrarium needs to be routinely cleaned. Like guinea pigs, rabbits need their bedding changed frequently.

Food costs. For a dog, the bigger the animal, the more you’ll probably spend. Many experts also advise to not get the cheapest brands you can find.

“Food is not an area to economize,” Weaver warns. “The basic rule of thumb is the more you pay for food, the less you’ll pay at the vet. Poor nutrition contributes to skin and coat problems at a minimum — and major metabolic problems and a shortened lifespan at a maximum. Consider the amount you pay for food to be health insurance for your pet.”

For exotic pets, the food costs can really add up, depending on the pet. Ashley Davis is the co-founder of CatProductGuide.com. She has four cats and two ball pythons.

“My snakes need to eat mice three to four times per week. Each mouse costs $3, so I’m spending $18 a week on food for two snakes,” Davis says. “This adds up quickly and was something I was not aware of when I first purchased a snake. Since you usually buy a snake when it’s young, it requires less food, but as it grows it needs more.”

That definitely adds up. Eighteen dollars a week means that Davis is spending $936 on mice a year. Most pet owners aren’t going to consider that type of cost before buying a pet.

Davis also mentions that ball pythons are extremely picky eaters, which has made her food costs climb.

“My snakes refuse to eat mice unless they’re freshly killed, so we have to buy them from a specific local vendor. It took us a while to figure this out,” she says.

Veterinarian visits. Thomas recommends budgeting $150 for most routine vet visits, “with approximately four visits per year for the first year of a dog’s life. Two to three for a cat.”

She adds that senior dogs should go annually to the vet, “but probably more likely twice as they tend to have chronic conditions that require monitoring.”

But taking your pet to the vet should help you avoid those costly visits.

Thomas recommends having $1,500 in the bank for vet emergencies, but if that’s too far of a reach, she suggests getting pet health insurance.

“Each insurance company has different rates and deductibles, but we are extremely huge proponents for it, as many of the animals we see surrendered could still be in the family if they had gotten it before it was too late,” she says.

“Some insurance plans even cover crazy things like cataract surgery, MRIs and other far more complicated and unusual care which can really make a difference in your animal’s life, especially as they age,” Thomas adds.

The expenses can get worse if you’re dealing with an exotic animal, says Davis.

“For instance, taking my snakes to the vet costs about $200 in exam fees alone, with treatments and tests costing $100 to $400. I also have to drive an hour to a vet who specializes in snakes,” Davis says.

Other than the first general checkup exams, Davis says that one of the ball pythons had trouble removing his skin, a condition called dysecdysis. One of the snakes also had a respiratory infection.

“I noticed that one snake wasn’t moving around much and had some fluid draining from its nose. After a trip to the vet, he was diagnosed with the infection and given antibiotics,” Davis says.

“Caring for a cat is less costly than owning a snake,” Davis adds. “My cats rarely need to visit the vet, and if they do it’s only for their vaccine updates or a general checkup. It’s also much easier to find a high-quality vet to care for my cats.”

Ongoing medication. Thomas says that you should plan to buy medicine for flea treatment and heartworm prevention. “We’d suggest budgeting about $50 a month for that kind of preventative care,” she says, adding that paying for medication is far cheaper than “dealing with a flea infestation or the cost of heartworm treatment.”

Bottom line: Taking good care of any animal can be an expensive proposition, and you really want to be prepared for all sorts of pet costs, such as figuring out how much to save for a pet emergency, especially since pets often really do become part of the family.

John Lockhart, chief marketing officer at People Media Worldwide Inc., a marketing and public relations firm, says that he has had a lot of pets over the years and adopted a German shepherd mix named Grover in 2021. About a week after the adoption, Lockhart took Grover to a river to swim. On the way home, Grover saw a rattlesnake, and like any good dog, decided he should quickly investigate.

“He was bitten in the face,” Lockhart says.

Lockhart called his vet and, because of the pandemic, the animal hospital came for Grover and took him.

The cost for the medical treatment was $2,200.

“He’s doing fine now and we’re more careful on our walks. Grover was almost free but quickly became the most expensive dog I’ve ever adopted,” Lockhart says.

This isn’t an exhaustive list, but if you’re looking for a checklist of some of the pet costs you may encounter as a pet parent, along with an estimate for what you might pay, here are some averages that can help you figure out your pet budget:

