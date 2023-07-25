CoStar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $100.5 million. On…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $100.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had net income of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 31 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The commercial real estate information and marketing provider posted revenue of $605.9 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $607.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, CoStar expects its per-share earnings to range from 29 cents to 30 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.24 to $1.26 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.46 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSGP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSGP

