Corning: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 25, 2023, 7:23 AM

CORNING, N.Y. (AP) — CORNING, N.Y. (AP) — Corning Inc. (GLW) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $281 million.

On a per-share basis, the Corning, New York-based company said it had net income of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The specialty glass maker posted revenue of $3.24 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.48 billion, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.47 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Corning said it expects revenue in the range of $3.5 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $3.75 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLW

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

