Considering a Catholic University? Here’s What to Know

When Emma Drozda from Colorado sent out her university applications, two of the eight schools she applied to were Catholic universities: Loyola Marymount University and the University of San Diego in California. But she says religious affiliation wasn’t the reason she applied to those schools.

“I chose USD because of the community. I am not Catholic myself, but I love the small class sizes and individualized attention professors give each student,” says Drozda, a rising senior majoring in environmental and ocean sciences with an emphasis in marine ecology.

There are more than 200 Catholic colleges and universities in the U.S., according to the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities. The oldest is Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., which was founded by Bishop John Carroll in 1789, and the largest is DePaul University in Illinois.

“Students are often apprehensive about attending Catholic institutions because they assume that there will be a significant emphasis on religion in the curriculum or a more conservative or strict climate on campus,” says Eric Sherman, premier college admissions counselor at IvyWise, a college consulting firm.

Sherman says while that may be true in some cases, the experience of having a shared value structure in a community can be unifying, and having a common language and ethical underpinning can enhance a student’s academic and social experience.

Here are some key points to know about Catholic colleges and universities.

Catholic Intellectual Tradition

While there can be nuanced differences based on the religious order that a school is affiliated with, Catholic universities in general share an emphasis on knowledge and learning steeped in the long tradition of the Catholic church.

“They are deeply committed to the complementary values of faith, critical reasoning, intercultural dialogue and academic freedom,” says Patricia Peek, dean of undergraduate admission at Fordham University, a Catholic school in New York.

Jesuits are a Catholic order founded nearly 500 years ago, and there are 28 Jesuit colleges and universities in the U.S. As a Jesuit university, Peek says, Fordham specializes in creating rigorous and inclusive academic environments that prepare students to be global-minded leaders who practice empathy and make decisions based in logic and ethics.

“It’s about educating the whole person — mind, body, heart and soul — and empowering students to question assumptions and seek answers to complicated societal problems,” Peek says.

John T. Sebastian, vice president for mission and ministry at Loyola Marymount, says liberal arts plays a significant role in a Catholic education. He says students at Catholic universities can expect to take a wide range of courses in disciplines like philosophy, theology, literature, history, the arts and the natural and social sciences. The goal is to offer an interdisciplinary approach to understanding the world.

While some schools’ mission and ministry offices may promote their services, attending mass is not obligatory, such as at Loyola Marymount.

“There are no formal chapel requirements as exist at some faith-based schools,” says Sebastian. “Students from other backgrounds are welcomed and encouraged to practice their own traditions openly.”

Sherman says even if there are requirements to take religion or theology classes at a Catholic university, he reminds students that they may have elected to take similar classes to satisfy requirements at another institution.

Personalized, Supportive Environment

Catholic colleges and universities are known to foster personalized attention and provide a supportive community, experts say.

“Many students choose to attend Catholic universities for the strong academic reputation and welcoming communities,” says Stephen Keller, senior director of undergraduate admission at Gonzaga University in Washington, a Catholic institution.

Most Catholic schools are small or mid-size with an average student body of 3,650, according to the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities. Per U.S. News data, the average undergraduate enrollment in fall 2021 for all ranked four-year colleges was about 6,200 students.

“I have found that even though not all of the students and faculty are religious, we all have a common goal and are able to support each other,” Drozda says.

Peek says the average undergraduate class size at Fordham is 23 students and the university, like other Catholic colleges, features “a core or general education curriculum designed to expose students to a broad range of ideas and disciplines, and offer an education steeped in ethics, values and service to others.”

In Jesuit philosophy, “students and educators are companions on a journey of collaboration, ideas, growth and actions,” Keller says.

Stephen Pultz, assistant vice president of enrollment management at the University of San Diego, says students have many opportunities to explore their faith, prepare for their careers or participate in a wide range of student organizations and activities.

“Students will find a supportive community of faculty, staff and fellow students,” Pultz says.

Emphasis on Service

Community engagement can be a big part of a student’s experience at a Catholic university. Some Catholic universities encourage action and service among their students and educate them on social justice issues.

Pultz says they prepare their graduates “to be change-makers who confront humanity’s most urgent challenges by fostering peace, working for justice and leading with love.”

For example, USD has local and international service projects, community partnerships and immersion experiences for students to take part in, per the school website. This has included students participating in Saturday pancake breakfasts for homeless families and trips each year to East Los Angeles, the Dominican Republic and South Africa.

Diverse and Inclusive

Catholic universities can be welcoming places for people of all backgrounds, including those of different faiths.

“Like other Catholic schools of higher education, Fordham welcomes students of any faith, people exploring their faith, or people who practice no particular faith,” Peek says.

At Fordham, she says, students have required theology courses that explore a diversity of faith traditions and their impact on history, literature and philosophy. Sample courses include Pentecostal Christianity, Classic Jewish Texts, Hindu Literature and Ethics, and Buddhist Meditation, she says.

“The university also has a robust Center for Jewish Studies and will offer an Islamic studies minor beginning this fall,” Peek says, adding that interfaith prayer events “are very popular with our students.”

According to the ACCU, about 47% of freshmen at four-year Catholic colleges identified as Catholic in 2019. About 55% of students enrolled in Catholic higher education identified as white, 16% as Hispanic, 9% as Black and 6.2% as Asian, per 2021 data.

Students considering attending a Catholic university should know that each campus is different. Keller says.

“One of the most effective ways to determine which university is best for you is to visit the schools you are considering and experience the unique personality of each institution.”

