ConnectOne: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 27, 2023, 7:21 AM

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (AP) — ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) on Thursday reported net income of $21.4 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, said it had earnings of 51 cents per share.

The holding company for ConnectOne Bank posted revenue of $124.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $67.3 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNOB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNOB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

