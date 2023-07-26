Conmed: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Conmed Corp. (CNMD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $13.7 million. On…

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Conmed Corp. (CNMD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $13.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Largo, Florida-based company said it had net income of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 83 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $317.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $305.9 million.

Conmed expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.40 to $3.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion.

