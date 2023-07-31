Comstock: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) on Monday reported a loss of $45.7 million…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) on Monday reported a loss of $45.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Frisco, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $288.2 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $330.8 million.

