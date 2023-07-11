Complex vs. Simple Carbohydrates: What’s the Difference?

Whether you’re trying to lose weight, manage your blood sugar levels or reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease, you’ve probably…

Whether you’re trying to lose weight, manage your blood sugar levels or reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease, you’ve probably heard the advice to focus on “good carbs.” But what exactly does that mean?

Or maybe you’ve been trying to cut down on carbs because you believe they’re fattening. Many of today’s popular diets — whether keto or paleo — severely limit all carbohydrates.

“Carbohydrates often get a bad rap, but each type affects the body differently, and many types and sources are beneficial to health,” explains registered dietitian Holly Herrington, a certified diabetes educator at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

Understanding the different types of carbohydrates is vital to help you make smarter choices and not needlessly eliminate nutrient-dense foods.

What Are Carbohydrates?

Carbohydrates are one of three macronutrients — along with protein and fat. And they’re our body’s preferred source of energy. Digested faster than protein and fat, carbohydrates break down into glucose — giving your muscles and brain the fuel needed to help you move and think.

The majority of our calories should come from carbohydrates. The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines recommend carbohydrates make up 45% to 65% of daily calories. That means for a 2,000 calorie-diet, about 900 to 1,300 calories should come from carbohydrates — which translates to about 225 to 325 grams of carbohydrates per day.

The two major categories of carbohydrates are complex and simple carbohydrates, but there are quite a few nuances within those categories. Also, many carb-containing foods contain a mix of carbohydrates — which may make things even more confusing.

Complex Carbohydrates

Similar to how amino acids are the building blocks of protein, sugar molecules are the building blocks of carbohydrates. Complex carbohydrates are just like they sound — more complex chemical structures that consist of three or more sugars bonded together. They take longer to digest and have a more gradual effect on blood sugar compared to simple carbohydrates.

Complex carbohydrates are also known as polysaccharides or starches. Starches may conjure up images of potatoes and pasta, yet fruits, vegetables, legumes and grains all contain complex carbohydrates or starches.

Fiber is a unique type of complex carbohydrate that the body cannot break down into sugar molecules for energy as it does with other kinds of carbohydrates. Instead, fiber passes through your body intact, which helps control hunger, improve digestive health and manage blood sugar levels.

The two major types of fiber are soluble and insoluble fiber. Soluble fiber found in oatmeal, legumes and nuts is the type of fiber that can help lower blood cholesterol levels. Insoluble fiber that you’ll find in whole-grain bread, bran and vegetables helps to promote gut health.

Refined Carbohydrates

Refined carbohydrates are also complex carbohydrates, but the term refers to grain products that are missing one or more of its three key parts, says Tara Gidus Collingwood, an Orlando-based registered dietitian.

“Typically, it is milled, which removes the bran and germ,” says Gidus Collingwood. “This gives the refined grains a fine texture and improves the shelf life, but it means that many B vitamins, fiber, protein, minerals and healthy fats are removed, and the starchy endosperm is left.”

This does not make them “empty” calories or simple carbohydrates, but they do have less fiber and fewer nutrients compared to whole-grain foods. Most refined grains, however, try to make up for what’s lost during processing by the addition of B vitamins, iron and folic acid. These enriched grains still lack the fiber that you’ll find in whole grains.

Once stripped of fiber, refined grains are more quickly digested and can contribute to blood sugar and insulin spikes, she says.

Refined grains include:

— White flour and white bread.

— Pasta.

— White rice.

— Corn grits.

— Cream of rice

— Pearled barley.

Whole grains consist of the entire grain seed, also known as the kernel. The kernel is made of three components: the bran, germ and endosperm. Whole grains also go through processing, such as rolled, crushed or cracked. As long as these three parts are present in their original proportion, the grain is considered a whole grain.

Whole grains include:

— Whole-wheat flour and bread.

— Whole-grain cereals and crackers.

— Brown rice and wild rice.

— Bulgur or cracked wheat.

— Farro.

— Millet.

— Quinoa.

— Oats.

“Opting for the whole-grain option over a refined grain, although they are both complex, would have more health benefits,” Gidus Collingwood says.

Eating whole grains is linked to a lower risk of heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, dementia and colorectal cancer. Whole grains will also help you feel full longer to help manage your weight. A warm bowl of oatmeal will be more filling (and nutritious) than a sugar-sweetened cereal made with refined grains.

Simple Carbohydrates

Simple carbohydrates refer to carbohydrates that have a simpler structure. They contain only one or two sugar molecules linked together. These monosaccharides or disaccharides are found naturally in foods and can also be added as sweeteners.

Because they do not require as much work by our bodies to break down, simple carbohydrates are more easily digested and can raise blood sugar more quickly.

Examples of simple carbohydrates:

— Table sugar (sucrose).

— Honey (fructose and glucose).

— Agave nectar (fructose and glucose).

— Molasses (maltose).

— High fructose corn syrup (fructose and glucose).

— Fruit (fructose).

— Milk (lactose).

It’s important to remember that not all simple carbohydrates are created equal. Just like complex carbohydrates can differ — with the unrefined, whole food sources more nutritious. The simple carbohydrates found in fruit and milk are referred to as “naturally occurring sugars” and differ from “added sugars” that you’ll find in sodas, candy and desserts.

While fruit and milk may contain simple carbohydrates, they’re part of nutritious foods that offer valuable vitamins and minerals that you won’t find in a slice of cake or can of cola.

Just watch out for “fruit juice concentrate,” which is added to foods and beverages as a sweetener and is considered an added sugar.

“Consumers should be aware that not all simple sugars are bad for them,” Herrington says. Focus on getting your bulk from whole, natural sources, and keeping sugars to a minimum for a well-balanced diet.

The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines recommend limiting added sugars to less than 10% of calories, which is about 50 grams or 12 teaspoons for a 2,000-calorie diet.

Which Carbs to Eat

It comes down to choosing your carbohydrates by the company they keep. Focus on complex carbohydrates in fruits, vegetables, legumes and whole grains instead of refined grains that lack the fiber and same level of nutrients found in unrefined grains.

Do not fear the naturally occurring sugars in fruit and milk. While they may contain simple carbohydrates, they’re both nutrient-dense foods that most people are not eating enough.

Look for ways to reduce the major sources of added sugars in the American diet — sugar-sweetened beverages (24%), desserts and sweet snacks (19%) and coffee and tea (11%). Spend your added sugar allotment on nutrient-dense foods, such as fruit yogurts and whole-grain cereals.

Instead of condemning carbohydrates, keep an eye on the quality of carbs you eat.

Update 07/12/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.