Comcast: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $4.25 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and investment costs, came to $1.13 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The cable provider posted revenue of $30.51 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.17 billion.

