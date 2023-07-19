Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Columbia Banking: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Columbia Banking: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 19, 2023, 4:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $133.4 million.

The Tacoma, Washington-based bank said it had earnings of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 81 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $715.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $523.7 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $582.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COLB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COLB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up