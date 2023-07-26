Colony Bankcorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $5.3 million.…

The bank, based in Fitzgerald, Georgia, said it had earnings of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 33 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $39.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $28.1 million, missing Street forecasts.

Colony Bankcorp shares have dropped 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $10.62, a fall of 25% in the last 12 months.

