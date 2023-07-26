Coke: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Coca-Cola Co. (KO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.55 billion. The Atlanta-based company…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Coca-Cola Co. (KO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.55 billion.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 78 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The world’s largest beverage maker posted revenue of $11.97 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.73 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KO

