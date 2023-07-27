Codorus Valley: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

YORK, Pa. (AP) — YORK, Pa. (AP) — Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY) on Thursday reported net income of $6.6…

YORK, Pa. (AP) — YORK, Pa. (AP) — Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY) on Thursday reported net income of $6.6 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in York, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 69 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $32 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $24 million, which beat Street forecasts.

