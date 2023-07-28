CNH: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $706 million. On a…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $706 million.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had profit of 52 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The truck, tractor and bus maker posted revenue of $6.57 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.78 billion.

