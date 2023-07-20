CNB: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — CNB Financial Corp. (CCNE) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $13.8 million.…

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — CNB Financial Corp. (CCNE) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $13.8 million.

The Clearfield, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 61 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $80.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $55.6 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

CNB shares have fallen 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.21, a decline of 23% in the last 12 months.

