CNA Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CNA Financial Corp. (CNA) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $283 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.04. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were $1.13 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $3.3 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.93 billion.

