CN: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $868.9 million.

The Montreal-based company said it had profit of $1.31 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $3.02 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.13 billion.

