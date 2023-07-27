CMS Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $198 million.…

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $198 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jackson, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 75 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $1.56 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.01 billion.

CMS Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.06 to $3.12 per share.

