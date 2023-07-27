Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose $1.31 to $80.09 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for September delivery rose…

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose $1.31 to $80.09 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for September delivery rose $1.32 to $84.24 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 4 cents $2.95 a gallon. August heating oil rose 8 cents to $2.92 a gallon. August natural gas fell 18 cents to $2.49 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $24.40 to $1,945.70 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 60 cents to $24.37 an ounce and September copper fell 2 cents to $3.88 a pound.

The dollar fell to 139.35 Japanese yen from 139.99 yen. The euro fell to $1.0975 from $1.1104.

