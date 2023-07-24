Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose $1.67 to $78.74 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for September delivery rose…

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose $1.67 to $78.74 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for September delivery rose $1.67 to $82.74 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 9 cents $2.90 a gallon. August heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.77 a gallon. August natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.69 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $4.40 to $1,962.20 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 27 cents to $24.58 an ounce and September copper rose 4 cents to $3.86 a pound.

The dollar fell to 141.44 Japanese yen from 141.82 yen. The euro fell to $1.1071 from $1.1126.

