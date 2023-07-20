Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 28 cents to $75.63 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for September delivery…

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 28 cents to $75.63 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for September delivery rose 18 cents to $79.64 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 2 cents $2.74 a gallon. August heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.66 a gallon. August natural gas rose 16 cents to $2.76 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $9.90 to $1,970.90 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 43 cents to $24.96 an ounce and September copper rose 2 cents to $3.83 a pound.

The dollar rose to 140.21 Japanese yen from 139.63 yen. The euro fell to $1.1127 from $1.1202.

