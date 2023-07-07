Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $2.06 to $73.86 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for September delivery rose…

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $2.06 to $73.86 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for September delivery rose $1.95 to $78.47 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 5 cents $2.59 a gallon. August heating oil rose 8 cents to $2.56 a gallon. August natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.58 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $17.10 to $1,9132.50 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 40 cents to $23.29 an ounce and September copper rose 5 cents to $3.78 a pound.

The dollar fell to 142.14 Japanese yen from 144.15 yen. The euro rose to $1.0967 from $1.0881.

