Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 1 cent to $71.80 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for September delivery…

Listen now to WTOP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 1 cent to $71.80 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for September delivery fell 13 cents to $76.52 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 2 cents $2.54 a gallon. August heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.48 a gallon. August natural gas fell 5 cents to $2.61 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $11.70 to $1,915.40 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 51 cents to $22.89 an ounce and September copper fell 4 cents to $3.73 a pound.

The dollar fell to 144.15 Japanese yen from 144.68 yen. The euro rose to $1.0881 from $1.0853.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.