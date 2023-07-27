CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 723¼ 740 711¾ 712¾ —7¼ Dec 745½ 762 734 735½ —6¾ Mar 762¼ 778 751¾ 754¼ —5¼ May 770¼ 781½ 757½ 761¼ —2¾ Jul 758¾ 777 754¾ 758¾ —2 Sep 772¾ 776¾ 757 761 —2 Dec 767¼ 782¼ 763½ 765¾ —2¾ Mar 780 780 767¾ 768¾ —3¼ May 766½ —4¼ Jul 732¼ —4¼ Sep 739¾ —4¼ Dec 748¾ —4¼ Mar 755½ —4¼ May 755¾ —4¼ Jul 745¾ —4¼ Est. sales 127,590. Wed.’s sales 177,118 Wed.’s open int 313,676, up 2,337 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 540¼ 547 532¼ 533¼ —7 Dec 548 555 541½ 542¼ —6 Mar 559 565½ 552¾ 553¾ —5¼ May 565¼ 571½ 559¼ 560 —5¼ Jul 566 573½ 561½ 562¼ —4¾ Sep 537½ 546 537 539½ +¾ Dec 531 539½ 529½ 534½ +2½ Mar 543½ 546½ 539 542¾ +2½ May 546¾ +2¼ Jul 548¾ +2¼ Sep 510½ +2¼ Dec 497 502½ 497 500½ +1¾ Jul 515½ +1¾ Dec 493¼ +1¾ Est. sales 257,851. Wed.’s sales 294,071 Wed.’s open int 1,289,375, up 9,168 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 425 439 422¾ 425½ —1½ Dec 447 459 442¾ 445½ —3¼ Mar 464 464 460¼ 460¼ —2 May 468 468 466 466 — ¼ Jul 458¼ — ¼ Sep 453½ — ¼ Dec 446 453½ 446 453½ — ¼ Mar 455 — ¼ May 461 — ¼ Jul 421 — ¼ Sep 436¾ — ¼ Est. sales 699. Wed.’s sales 440 Wed.’s open int 5,065 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Aug 1549 1580¾ 1529¼ 1532 —14¼ Sep 1469¾ 1490 1450¾ 1453½ —15 Nov 1419¼ 1432 1395½ 1398 —22 Jan 1424¼ 1436¾ 1402¼ 1404¼ —20¾ Mar 1413 1423¾ 1394 1396¼ —17 May 1404¼ 1415¼ 1388 1390¾ —14¾ Jul 1398 1410 1383¾ 1386½ —13½ Aug 1362¾ —12¾ Sep 1327¼ 1328½ 1313¾ 1313¾ —12¾ Nov 1304½ 1316 1291½ 1294 —12¾ Jan 1317 1317 1297¾ 1297¾ —12½ Mar 1284¼ —12½ May 1277¼ 1277¼ 1275 1275 —12¼ Jul 1276¾ —12¼ Aug 1266 —12¼ Sep 1245 —12¼ Nov 1243¾ 1243¾ 1229 1230 —6 Jul 1227½ —6 Nov 1188 —6 Est. sales 218,429. Wed.’s sales 254,141 Wed.’s open int 676,148 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Aug 70.49 70.56 67.54 68.61 —1.66 Sep 67.05 67.30 65.00 65.82 —1.15 Oct 64.33 64.82 62.77 63.36 —1.11 Dec 63.12 63.59 61.59 62.07 —1.12 Jan 62.62 63.15 61.25 61.69 —1.06 Mar 62.05 62.64 60.83 61.25 —.98 May 61.68 62.18 60.45 60.84 —.95 Jul 61.31 61.74 60.08 60.41 —.91 Aug 60.00 60.09 59.62 59.67 —.93 Sep 59.07 59.44 58.89 58.89 —.91 Oct 58.59 58.59 57.93 58.04 —.88 Dec 58.01 58.01 57.44 57.62 —.85 Jan 57.31 —.83 Mar 57.03 —.79 May 56.83 —.75 Jul 56.69 —.72 Aug 56.38 —.72 Sep 56.15 —.72 Oct 55.83 —.72 Dec 55.76 —.78 Jul 55.67 —.78 Oct 55.66 —.78 Dec 55.52 —.78 Est. sales 151,575. Wed.’s sales 192,327 Wed.’s open int 480,339, up 1,147 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Aug 465.40 472.50 463.00 464.50 —.20 Sep 444.20 451.00 441.90 443.00 —1.60 Oct 423.60 429.70 420.00 420.90 —3.00 Dec 419.40 424.70 414.60 415.60 —3.00 Jan 412.80 419.30 409.50 410.50 —2.30 Mar 403.10 409.80 400.60 401.30 —1.80 May 396.70 402.80 394.10 395.00 —1.70 Jul 394.70 401.20 392.10 393.30 —1.40 Aug 394.60 394.70 388.80 388.80 —1.40 Sep 384.60 389.70 383.30 383.30 —1.30 Oct 382.40 384.50 376.60 376.60 —1.20 Dec 377.90 382.90 374.20 375.20 —1.50 Jan 372.70 —1.50 Mar 366.10 —1.10 May 362.40 —1.30 Jul 360.80 —1.20 Aug 357.80 —1.20 Sep 356.40 —1.20 Oct 354.60 —1.20 Dec 354.60 —1.20 Jul 353.10 —1.20 Oct 353.10 —1.20 Dec 347.50 —1.20 Est. sales 172,767. Wed.’s sales 192,327 Wed.’s open int 499,003, up 5,781

