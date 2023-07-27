CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|723¼
|740
|711¾
|712¾
|—7¼
|Dec
|745½
|762
|734
|735½
|—6¾
|Mar
|762¼
|778
|751¾
|754¼
|—5¼
|May
|770¼
|781½
|757½
|761¼
|—2¾
|Jul
|758¾
|777
|754¾
|758¾
|—2
|Sep
|772¾
|776¾
|757
|761
|—2
|Dec
|767¼
|782¼
|763½
|765¾
|—2¾
|Mar
|780
|780
|767¾
|768¾
|—3¼
|May
|766½
|—4¼
|Jul
|732¼
|—4¼
|Sep
|739¾
|—4¼
|Dec
|748¾
|—4¼
|Mar
|755½
|—4¼
|May
|755¾
|—4¼
|Jul
|745¾
|—4¼
|Est. sales 127,590.
|Wed.’s sales 177,118
|Wed.’s open int 313,676,
|up 2,337
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|540¼
|547
|532¼
|533¼
|—7
|Dec
|548
|555
|541½
|542¼
|—6
|Mar
|559
|565½
|552¾
|553¾
|—5¼
|May
|565¼
|571½
|559¼
|560
|—5¼
|Jul
|566
|573½
|561½
|562¼
|—4¾
|Sep
|537½
|546
|537
|539½
|+¾
|Dec
|531
|539½
|529½
|534½
|+2½
|Mar
|543½
|546½
|539
|542¾
|+2½
|May
|546¾
|+2¼
|Jul
|548¾
|+2¼
|Sep
|510½
|+2¼
|Dec
|497
|502½
|497
|500½
|+1¾
|Jul
|515½
|+1¾
|Dec
|493¼
|+1¾
|Est. sales 257,851.
|Wed.’s sales 294,071
|Wed.’s open int 1,289,375,
|up 9,168
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|425
|439
|422¾
|425½
|—1½
|Dec
|447
|459
|442¾
|445½
|—3¼
|Mar
|464
|464
|460¼
|460¼
|—2
|May
|468
|468
|466
|466
|—
|¼
|Jul
|458¼
|—
|¼
|Sep
|453½
|—
|¼
|Dec
|446
|453½
|446
|453½
|—
|¼
|Mar
|455
|—
|¼
|May
|461
|—
|¼
|Jul
|421
|—
|¼
|Sep
|436¾
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 699.
|Wed.’s sales 440
|Wed.’s open int 5,065
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|1549
|1580¾
|1529¼
|1532
|—14¼
|Sep
|1469¾
|1490
|1450¾
|1453½
|—15
|Nov
|1419¼
|1432
|1395½
|1398
|—22
|Jan
|1424¼
|1436¾
|1402¼
|1404¼
|—20¾
|Mar
|1413
|1423¾
|1394
|1396¼
|—17
|May
|1404¼
|1415¼
|1388
|1390¾
|—14¾
|Jul
|1398
|1410
|1383¾
|1386½
|—13½
|Aug
|1362¾
|—12¾
|Sep
|1327¼
|1328½
|1313¾
|1313¾
|—12¾
|Nov
|1304½
|1316
|1291½
|1294
|—12¾
|Jan
|1317
|1317
|1297¾
|1297¾
|—12½
|Mar
|1284¼
|—12½
|May
|1277¼
|1277¼
|1275
|1275
|—12¼
|Jul
|1276¾
|—12¼
|Aug
|1266
|—12¼
|Sep
|1245
|—12¼
|Nov
|1243¾
|1243¾
|1229
|1230
|—6
|Jul
|1227½
|—6
|Nov
|1188
|—6
|Est. sales 218,429.
|Wed.’s sales 254,141
|Wed.’s open int 676,148
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Aug
|70.49
|70.56
|67.54
|68.61
|—1.66
|Sep
|67.05
|67.30
|65.00
|65.82
|—1.15
|Oct
|64.33
|64.82
|62.77
|63.36
|—1.11
|Dec
|63.12
|63.59
|61.59
|62.07
|—1.12
|Jan
|62.62
|63.15
|61.25
|61.69
|—1.06
|Mar
|62.05
|62.64
|60.83
|61.25
|—.98
|May
|61.68
|62.18
|60.45
|60.84
|—.95
|Jul
|61.31
|61.74
|60.08
|60.41
|—.91
|Aug
|60.00
|60.09
|59.62
|59.67
|—.93
|Sep
|59.07
|59.44
|58.89
|58.89
|—.91
|Oct
|58.59
|58.59
|57.93
|58.04
|—.88
|Dec
|58.01
|58.01
|57.44
|57.62
|—.85
|Jan
|57.31
|—.83
|Mar
|57.03
|—.79
|May
|56.83
|—.75
|Jul
|56.69
|—.72
|Aug
|56.38
|—.72
|Sep
|56.15
|—.72
|Oct
|55.83
|—.72
|Dec
|55.76
|—.78
|Jul
|55.67
|—.78
|Oct
|55.66
|—.78
|Dec
|55.52
|—.78
|Est. sales 151,575.
|Wed.’s sales 192,327
|Wed.’s open int 480,339,
|up 1,147
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Aug
|465.40
|472.50
|463.00
|464.50
|—.20
|Sep
|444.20
|451.00
|441.90
|443.00
|—1.60
|Oct
|423.60
|429.70
|420.00
|420.90
|—3.00
|Dec
|419.40
|424.70
|414.60
|415.60
|—3.00
|Jan
|412.80
|419.30
|409.50
|410.50
|—2.30
|Mar
|403.10
|409.80
|400.60
|401.30
|—1.80
|May
|396.70
|402.80
|394.10
|395.00
|—1.70
|Jul
|394.70
|401.20
|392.10
|393.30
|—1.40
|Aug
|394.60
|394.70
|388.80
|388.80
|—1.40
|Sep
|384.60
|389.70
|383.30
|383.30
|—1.30
|Oct
|382.40
|384.50
|376.60
|376.60
|—1.20
|Dec
|377.90
|382.90
|374.20
|375.20
|—1.50
|Jan
|372.70
|—1.50
|Mar
|366.10
|—1.10
|May
|362.40
|—1.30
|Jul
|360.80
|—1.20
|Aug
|357.80
|—1.20
|Sep
|356.40
|—1.20
|Oct
|354.60
|—1.20
|Dec
|354.60
|—1.20
|Jul
|353.10
|—1.20
|Oct
|353.10
|—1.20
|Dec
|347.50
|—1.20
|Est. sales 172,767.
|Wed.’s sales 192,327
|Wed.’s open int 499,003,
|up 5,781
