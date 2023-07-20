CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|725
|750¾
|711¼
|727
|—
|¾
|Dec
|743½
|768¾
|729¾
|746¼
|+¾
|Mar
|756½
|780½
|743½
|760½
|+1¼
|May
|761
|781¾
|750
|764½
|+¾
|Jul
|759¾
|777¼
|747¼
|760¾
|—1¾
|Sep
|766½
|777¾
|752
|763¼
|—3¼
|Dec
|769¾
|782¼
|756½
|768¾
|—4½
|Mar
|782¾
|783
|770
|772¼
|—4¾
|May
|765½
|770¾
|765½
|770¾
|—4¾
|Jul
|740½
|—4¾
|Sep
|748
|—4¾
|Dec
|757
|—4¾
|Mar
|763¾
|—4¾
|May
|764
|—4¾
|Jul
|734
|—3½
|Est. sales 243,066.
|Wed.’s sales 261,411
|Wed.’s open int 304,794,
|up 1,387
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|545
|554½
|533
|537¼
|—8¼
|Dec
|553¼
|563¼
|542¼
|546¼
|—6¾
|Mar
|563
|573
|553½
|557½
|—5¾
|May
|568¼
|578¼
|559¾
|563¾
|—5¼
|Jul
|569¾
|579½
|561¾
|565½
|—4¾
|Sep
|542¼
|550
|538
|540
|—5
|Dec
|539¾
|545
|532½
|535½
|—5½
|Mar
|546¼
|549¾
|543
|544½
|—5½
|May
|547
|548¾
|547
|548¾
|—5¾
|Jul
|550¾
|550¾
|550¼
|550¼
|—5¼
|Sep
|514¾
|—5¼
|Dec
|503¾
|507¼
|500
|500¾
|—4¾
|Jul
|515¾
|—4¾
|Dec
|492¼
|493¾
|491¼
|492½
|—4¾
|Est. sales 356,005.
|Wed.’s sales 662,475
|Wed.’s open int 1,276,006
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|445¾
|450
|437¼
|443¾
|+4
|Dec
|459
|463½
|451½
|458¾
|+5
|Mar
|469¾
|+4¼
|May
|473¾
|+3¾
|Jul
|466
|+3¾
|Sep
|461¼
|+3¾
|Dec
|461¼
|+3¾
|Mar
|462¾
|+3¾
|May
|468¾
|+3¾
|Jul
|423
|428¾
|423
|428¾
|+3¾
|Sep
|444½
|+3¾
|Est. sales 580.
|Wed.’s sales 822
|Wed.’s open int 4,054
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|1489
|1501½
|1480¾
|1495
|+3½
|Sep
|1428
|1442
|1419½
|1426¼
|—5¾
|Nov
|1405
|1418¼
|1398½
|1404¾
|—4
|Jan
|1410
|1423½
|1405
|1410½
|—4
|Mar
|1397
|1411½
|1390
|1399¼
|—
|½
|May
|1387
|1404¼
|1381¼
|1392¾
|+1½
|Jul
|1380½
|1399¼
|1376
|1387¾
|+1¾
|Aug
|1362¼
|1365¾
|1362
|1363
|+2
|Sep
|1318
|1319¾
|1311½
|1316¼
|+2¾
|Nov
|1293½
|1303¼
|1288
|1297¼
|+2¼
|Jan
|1301¼
|1301¼
|1296
|1300¼
|+3
|Mar
|1286
|+4
|May
|1276¼
|+3½
|Jul
|1278
|+3¼
|Aug
|1267¼
|+3¼
|Sep
|1246¼
|+3¼
|Nov
|1225
|1225
|1220
|1224¼
|+4¾
|Jul
|1221¾
|+4¾
|Nov
|1175
|1179¼
|1175
|1179¼
|+4¾
|Est. sales 187,927.
|Wed.’s sales 266,181
|Wed.’s open int 665,807,
|up 5,890
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Aug
|66.05
|67.85
|65.91
|67.64
|+1.59
|Sep
|63.65
|65.27
|63.42
|65.01
|+1.41
|Oct
|62.12
|63.57
|61.88
|63.17
|+1.09
|Dec
|61.44
|62.86
|61.16
|62.42
|+.98
|Jan
|61.07
|62.48
|60.87
|62.11
|+1.01
|Mar
|60.63
|61.92
|60.31
|61.66
|+1.10
|May
|59.94
|61.34
|59.90
|61.20
|+1.21
|Jul
|59.43
|60.74
|59.41
|60.72
|+1.31
|Aug
|58.70
|60.02
|58.70
|60.02
|+1.32
|Sep
|59.00
|59.25
|59.00
|59.24
|+1.31
|Oct
|58.16
|58.41
|58.07
|58.41
|+1.28
|Dec
|57.40
|58.01
|57.40
|58.01
|+1.27
|Jan
|57.71
|+1.27
|Mar
|57.39
|+1.26
|May
|57.09
|+1.25
|Jul
|56.94
|+1.24
|Aug
|56.67
|+1.27
|Sep
|56.41
|+1.26
|Oct
|56.11
|+1.27
|Dec
|56.17
|+1.26
|Jul
|56.08
|+1.26
|Oct
|56.07
|+1.26
|Dec
|55.93
|+1.26
|Est. sales 136,863.
|Wed.’s sales 143,385
|Wed.’s open int 499,603,
|up 2,740
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Aug
|443.00
|449.00
|439.10
|440.50
|—3.30
|Sep
|429.30
|434.80
|424.30
|425.60
|—3.70
|Oct
|417.00
|422.80
|411.50
|413.00
|—4.40
|Dec
|414.70
|420.50
|409.20
|410.60
|—4.30
|Jan
|411.00
|416.40
|405.50
|407.00
|—4.00
|Mar
|402.70
|408.10
|398.00
|399.20
|—3.50
|May
|397.10
|401.80
|393.00
|393.80
|—3.30
|Jul
|395.50
|400.10
|391.50
|392.10
|—3.10
|Aug
|390.50
|395.20
|387.50
|387.50
|—3.00
|Sep
|384.90
|386.30
|381.80
|381.80
|—3.10
|Oct
|379.70
|379.70
|374.90
|374.90
|—3.00
|Dec
|381.10
|381.50
|373.10
|373.50
|—3.10
|Jan
|371.60
|—3.30
|Mar
|365.80
|—3.30
|May
|362.40
|—3.30
|Jul
|360.90
|—3.20
|Aug
|358.00
|—3.30
|Sep
|356.60
|—3.40
|Oct
|354.80
|—3.40
|Dec
|355.00
|—3.50
|Jul
|353.50
|—3.50
|Oct
|353.50
|—3.50
|Dec
|347.90
|—3.50
|Est. sales 113,094.
|Wed.’s sales 150,331
|Wed.’s open int 478,720
