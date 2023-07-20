CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 725 750¾ 711¼ 727 — ¾ Dec 743½ 768¾ 729¾ 746¼ +¾ Mar 756½ 780½ 743½ 760½ +1¼ May 761 781¾ 750 764½ +¾ Jul 759¾ 777¼ 747¼ 760¾ —1¾ Sep 766½ 777¾ 752 763¼ —3¼ Dec 769¾ 782¼ 756½ 768¾ —4½ Mar 782¾ 783 770 772¼ —4¾ May 765½ 770¾ 765½ 770¾ —4¾ Jul 740½ —4¾ Sep 748 —4¾ Dec 757 —4¾ Mar 763¾ —4¾ May 764 —4¾ Jul 734 —3½ Est. sales 243,066. Wed.’s sales 261,411 Wed.’s open int 304,794, up 1,387 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 545 554½ 533 537¼ —8¼ Dec 553¼ 563¼ 542¼ 546¼ —6¾ Mar 563 573 553½ 557½ —5¾ May 568¼ 578¼ 559¾ 563¾ —5¼ Jul 569¾ 579½ 561¾ 565½ —4¾ Sep 542¼ 550 538 540 —5 Dec 539¾ 545 532½ 535½ —5½ Mar 546¼ 549¾ 543 544½ —5½ May 547 548¾ 547 548¾ —5¾ Jul 550¾ 550¾ 550¼ 550¼ —5¼ Sep 514¾ —5¼ Dec 503¾ 507¼ 500 500¾ —4¾ Jul 515¾ —4¾ Dec 492¼ 493¾ 491¼ 492½ —4¾ Est. sales 356,005. Wed.’s sales 662,475 Wed.’s open int 1,276,006 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 445¾ 450 437¼ 443¾ +4 Dec 459 463½ 451½ 458¾ +5 Mar 469¾ +4¼ May 473¾ +3¾ Jul 466 +3¾ Sep 461¼ +3¾ Dec 461¼ +3¾ Mar 462¾ +3¾ May 468¾ +3¾ Jul 423 428¾ 423 428¾ +3¾ Sep 444½ +3¾ Est. sales 580. Wed.’s sales 822 Wed.’s open int 4,054 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Aug 1489 1501½ 1480¾ 1495 +3½ Sep 1428 1442 1419½ 1426¼ —5¾ Nov 1405 1418¼ 1398½ 1404¾ —4 Jan 1410 1423½ 1405 1410½ —4 Mar 1397 1411½ 1390 1399¼ — ½ May 1387 1404¼ 1381¼ 1392¾ +1½ Jul 1380½ 1399¼ 1376 1387¾ +1¾ Aug 1362¼ 1365¾ 1362 1363 +2 Sep 1318 1319¾ 1311½ 1316¼ +2¾ Nov 1293½ 1303¼ 1288 1297¼ +2¼ Jan 1301¼ 1301¼ 1296 1300¼ +3 Mar 1286 +4 May 1276¼ +3½ Jul 1278 +3¼ Aug 1267¼ +3¼ Sep 1246¼ +3¼ Nov 1225 1225 1220 1224¼ +4¾ Jul 1221¾ +4¾ Nov 1175 1179¼ 1175 1179¼ +4¾ Est. sales 187,927. Wed.’s sales 266,181 Wed.’s open int 665,807, up 5,890 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Aug 66.05 67.85 65.91 67.64 +1.59 Sep 63.65 65.27 63.42 65.01 +1.41 Oct 62.12 63.57 61.88 63.17 +1.09 Dec 61.44 62.86 61.16 62.42 +.98 Jan 61.07 62.48 60.87 62.11 +1.01 Mar 60.63 61.92 60.31 61.66 +1.10 May 59.94 61.34 59.90 61.20 +1.21 Jul 59.43 60.74 59.41 60.72 +1.31 Aug 58.70 60.02 58.70 60.02 +1.32 Sep 59.00 59.25 59.00 59.24 +1.31 Oct 58.16 58.41 58.07 58.41 +1.28 Dec 57.40 58.01 57.40 58.01 +1.27 Jan 57.71 +1.27 Mar 57.39 +1.26 May 57.09 +1.25 Jul 56.94 +1.24 Aug 56.67 +1.27 Sep 56.41 +1.26 Oct 56.11 +1.27 Dec 56.17 +1.26 Jul 56.08 +1.26 Oct 56.07 +1.26 Dec 55.93 +1.26 Est. sales 136,863. Wed.’s sales 143,385 Wed.’s open int 499,603, up 2,740 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Aug 443.00 449.00 439.10 440.50 —3.30 Sep 429.30 434.80 424.30 425.60 —3.70 Oct 417.00 422.80 411.50 413.00 —4.40 Dec 414.70 420.50 409.20 410.60 —4.30 Jan 411.00 416.40 405.50 407.00 —4.00 Mar 402.70 408.10 398.00 399.20 —3.50 May 397.10 401.80 393.00 393.80 —3.30 Jul 395.50 400.10 391.50 392.10 —3.10 Aug 390.50 395.20 387.50 387.50 —3.00 Sep 384.90 386.30 381.80 381.80 —3.10 Oct 379.70 379.70 374.90 374.90 —3.00 Dec 381.10 381.50 373.10 373.50 —3.10 Jan 371.60 —3.30 Mar 365.80 —3.30 May 362.40 —3.30 Jul 360.90 —3.20 Aug 358.00 —3.30 Sep 356.60 —3.40 Oct 354.80 —3.40 Dec 355.00 —3.50 Jul 353.50 —3.50 Oct 353.50 —3.50 Dec 347.90 —3.50 Est. sales 113,094. Wed.’s sales 150,331 Wed.’s open int 478,720

