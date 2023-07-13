CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|614¼
|627½
|614¼
|627½
|+6¼
|Sep
|633½
|644¾
|622
|639¾
|+7
|Dec
|653
|664¼
|641½
|659½
|+7¼
|Mar
|669½
|680¾
|658
|676½
|+8¼
|May
|678¾
|689¾
|667½
|685¾
|+8½
|Jul
|682½
|694
|673
|690
|+8¼
|Sep
|691
|701
|684¼
|698¾
|+8½
|Dec
|703
|712¾
|694¾
|709½
|+8
|Mar
|711¼
|718
|711¼
|718
|+8
|May
|718¼
|+8
|Jul
|680
|689
|680
|689
|+8
|Est. sales 90,973.
|Wed.’s sales 117,200
|Wed.’s open int 298,994,
|up 1,848
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|547½
|593¾
|547½
|593½
|+43¾
|Sep
|476¼
|494½
|474
|493½
|+17¼
|Dec
|484¼
|501¼
|481
|500½
|+16¾
|Mar
|496
|512¾
|493
|512
|+16¾
|May
|503¼
|519¼
|501
|519
|+16½
|Jul
|506¼
|522½
|504¼
|522¼
|+16
|Sep
|494¾
|509
|494
|508¾
|+14
|Dec
|495
|509¼
|494¼
|508¾
|+12¾
|Mar
|509¾
|519
|509½
|519
|+13
|May
|515¾
|524½
|515¾
|524½
|+13½
|Jul
|521¾
|525½
|520¼
|525½
|+12¼
|Sep
|492¼
|+12¼
|Dec
|480
|486
|480
|486
|+10
|Jul
|501
|+10
|Dec
|477
|481½
|477
|481½
|+9½
|Est. sales 275,064.
|Wed.’s sales 460,163
|Wed.’s open int 1,265,318,
|up 23,378
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|394¾
|Sep
|405
|414¾
|397½
|407
|—
|¼
|Dec
|418
|428
|410
|421¼
|+2
|Mar
|433
|434
|432
|432½
|+1½
|May
|435
|+1½
|Jul
|427¼
|+1½
|Sep
|422½
|+1½
|Dec
|422½
|+1½
|Mar
|424
|+1½
|May
|430
|+1½
|Jul
|396
|+1½
|Sep
|411¾
|+1½
|Est. sales 604.
|Wed.’s sales 596
|Wed.’s open int 4,023,
|up 45
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1489
|1518
|1489
|1518
|+29½
|Aug
|1444
|1485½
|1441
|1484¾
|+40½
|Sep
|1354½
|1399½
|1353½
|1399
|+43¼
|Nov
|1327
|1370¾
|1325½
|1369¾
|+42
|Jan
|1332½
|1376
|1332¼
|1375½
|+41½
|Mar
|1323¼
|1361¼
|1319¾
|1360½
|+38¼
|May
|1316¼
|1353¼
|1313
|1352
|+36¾
|Jul
|1312½
|1348½
|1308¾
|1346¼
|+34¾
|Aug
|1309½
|1324¼
|1309½
|1322¾
|+34¼
|Sep
|1277½
|1278½
|1276¼
|1277¼
|+32¾
|Nov
|1226
|1262
|1224¾
|1260¼
|+33¼
|Jan
|1263¼
|+33
|Mar
|1249¾
|+29¾
|May
|1245
|1245
|1243¾
|1243¾
|+29½
|Jul
|1245¾
|+29¼
|Aug
|1235
|+29¼
|Sep
|1214
|+29¼
|Nov
|1193¼
|+28½
|Jul
|1190¾
|+28½
|Nov
|1153¼
|+28½
|Est. sales 194,449.
|Wed.’s sales 293,564
|Wed.’s open int 634,915,
|up 12,406
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|70.00
|70.00
|69.67
|69.67
|+.99
|Aug
|64.34
|66.03
|64.05
|65.69
|+1.35
|Sep
|61.88
|63.61
|61.58
|63.33
|+1.54
|Oct
|60.22
|62.05
|59.89
|61.89
|+1.78
|Dec
|59.49
|61.46
|59.09
|61.27
|+1.91
|Jan
|59.00
|60.99
|58.68
|60.81
|+1.91
|Mar
|58.28
|60.30
|58.09
|60.14
|+1.92
|May
|57.59
|59.64
|57.42
|59.50
|+1.94
|Jul
|57.39
|59.00
|57.39
|58.85
|+1.92
|Aug
|57.64
|58.08
|57.60
|58.08
|+1.90
|Sep
|57.00
|57.24
|56.79
|57.24
|+1.85
|Oct
|55.63
|56.43
|55.63
|56.43
|+1.86
|Dec
|54.70
|56.14
|54.51
|56.04
|+1.85
|Jan
|55.73
|+1.85
|Mar
|55.48
|+1.86
|May
|55.19
|+1.80
|Jul
|54.98
|+1.80
|Aug
|54.71
|+1.79
|Sep
|54.46
|+1.78
|Oct
|54.22
|+1.77
|Dec
|54.27
|+1.78
|Jul
|54.18
|+1.78
|Oct
|54.17
|+1.78
|Dec
|54.03
|+1.78
|Est. sales 139,833.
|Wed.’s sales 176,417
|Wed.’s open int 491,801
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|428.70
|432.40
|428.70
|430.90
|+9.50
|Aug
|410.90
|423.80
|409.80
|422.30
|+11.40
|Sep
|401.60
|413.90
|400.20
|412.50
|+10.80
|Oct
|392.00
|403.40
|391.00
|401.90
|+9.50
|Dec
|389.80
|400.80
|388.90
|399.90
|+9.50
|Jan
|386.80
|396.90
|386.40
|396.40
|+8.70
|Mar
|380.80
|389.80
|380.20
|389.40
|+8.30
|May
|376.00
|384.50
|375.30
|384.00
|+8.00
|Jul
|375.00
|383.80
|374.60
|382.90
|+7.80
|Aug
|372.10
|380.50
|372.00
|379.50
|+7.30
|Sep
|368.10
|376.80
|368.00
|375.00
|+6.90
|Oct
|367.20
|371.90
|366.70
|369.30
|+6.80
|Dec
|366.30
|371.70
|366.20
|368.90
|+6.70
|Jan
|367.60
|+6.90
|Mar
|364.30
|+7.00
|May
|362.40
|+6.70
|Jul
|363.00
|+6.70
|Aug
|360.80
|+6.70
|Sep
|359.20
|+6.70
|Oct
|357.40
|+6.70
|Dec
|356.00
|+6.70
|Jul
|354.50
|+6.70
|Oct
|354.50
|+6.70
|Dec
|348.90
|+6.70
|Est. sales 130,296.
|Wed.’s sales 191,118
|Wed.’s open int 481,084,
|up 2,227
