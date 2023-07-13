Live Radio
The Associated Press

July 13, 2023, 3:19 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 614¼ 627½ 614¼ 627½ +6¼
Sep 633½ 644¾ 622 639¾ +7
Dec 653 664¼ 641½ 659½ +7¼
Mar 669½ 680¾ 658 676½ +8¼
May 678¾ 689¾ 667½ 685¾ +8½
Jul 682½ 694 673 690 +8¼
Sep 691 701 684¼ 698¾ +8½
Dec 703 712¾ 694¾ 709½ +8
Mar 711¼ 718 711¼ 718 +8
May 718¼ +8
Jul 680 689 680 689 +8
Est. sales 90,973. Wed.’s sales 117,200
Wed.’s open int 298,994, up 1,848
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 547½ 593¾ 547½ 593½ +43¾
Sep 476¼ 494½ 474 493½ +17¼
Dec 484¼ 501¼ 481 500½ +16¾
Mar 496 512¾ 493 512 +16¾
May 503¼ 519¼ 501 519 +16½
Jul 506¼ 522½ 504¼ 522¼ +16
Sep 494¾ 509 494 508¾ +14
Dec 495 509¼ 494¼ 508¾ +12¾
Mar 509¾ 519 509½ 519 +13
May 515¾ 524½ 515¾ 524½ +13½
Jul 521¾ 525½ 520¼ 525½ +12¼
Sep 492¼ +12¼
Dec 480 486 480 486 +10
Jul 501 +10
Dec 477 481½ 477 481½ +9½
Est. sales 275,064. Wed.’s sales 460,163
Wed.’s open int 1,265,318, up 23,378
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 394¾
Sep 405 414¾ 397½ 407 ¼
Dec 418 428 410 421¼ +2
Mar 433 434 432 432½ +1½
May 435 +1½
Jul 427¼ +1½
Sep 422½ +1½
Dec 422½ +1½
Mar 424 +1½
May 430 +1½
Jul 396 +1½
Sep 411¾ +1½
Est. sales 604. Wed.’s sales 596
Wed.’s open int 4,023, up 45
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1489 1518 1489 1518 +29½
Aug 1444 1485½ 1441 1484¾ +40½
Sep 1354½ 1399½ 1353½ 1399 +43¼
Nov 1327 1370¾ 1325½ 1369¾ +42
Jan 1332½ 1376 1332¼ 1375½ +41½
Mar 1323¼ 1361¼ 1319¾ 1360½ +38¼
May 1316¼ 1353¼ 1313 1352 +36¾
Jul 1312½ 1348½ 1308¾ 1346¼ +34¾
Aug 1309½ 1324¼ 1309½ 1322¾ +34¼
Sep 1277½ 1278½ 1276¼ 1277¼ +32¾
Nov 1226 1262 1224¾ 1260¼ +33¼
Jan 1263¼ +33
Mar 1249¾ +29¾
May 1245 1245 1243¾ 1243¾ +29½
Jul 1245¾ +29¼
Aug 1235 +29¼
Sep 1214 +29¼
Nov 1193¼ +28½
Jul 1190¾ +28½
Nov 1153¼ +28½
Est. sales 194,449. Wed.’s sales 293,564
Wed.’s open int 634,915, up 12,406
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jul 70.00 70.00 69.67 69.67 +.99
Aug 64.34 66.03 64.05 65.69 +1.35
Sep 61.88 63.61 61.58 63.33 +1.54
Oct 60.22 62.05 59.89 61.89 +1.78
Dec 59.49 61.46 59.09 61.27 +1.91
Jan 59.00 60.99 58.68 60.81 +1.91
Mar 58.28 60.30 58.09 60.14 +1.92
May 57.59 59.64 57.42 59.50 +1.94
Jul 57.39 59.00 57.39 58.85 +1.92
Aug 57.64 58.08 57.60 58.08 +1.90
Sep 57.00 57.24 56.79 57.24 +1.85
Oct 55.63 56.43 55.63 56.43 +1.86
Dec 54.70 56.14 54.51 56.04 +1.85
Jan 55.73 +1.85
Mar 55.48 +1.86
May 55.19 +1.80
Jul 54.98 +1.80
Aug 54.71 +1.79
Sep 54.46 +1.78
Oct 54.22 +1.77
Dec 54.27 +1.78
Jul 54.18 +1.78
Oct 54.17 +1.78
Dec 54.03 +1.78
Est. sales 139,833. Wed.’s sales 176,417
Wed.’s open int 491,801
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jul 428.70 432.40 428.70 430.90 +9.50
Aug 410.90 423.80 409.80 422.30 +11.40
Sep 401.60 413.90 400.20 412.50 +10.80
Oct 392.00 403.40 391.00 401.90 +9.50
Dec 389.80 400.80 388.90 399.90 +9.50
Jan 386.80 396.90 386.40 396.40 +8.70
Mar 380.80 389.80 380.20 389.40 +8.30
May 376.00 384.50 375.30 384.00 +8.00
Jul 375.00 383.80 374.60 382.90 +7.80
Aug 372.10 380.50 372.00 379.50 +7.30
Sep 368.10 376.80 368.00 375.00 +6.90
Oct 367.20 371.90 366.70 369.30 +6.80
Dec 366.30 371.70 366.20 368.90 +6.70
Jan 367.60 +6.90
Mar 364.30 +7.00
May 362.40 +6.70
Jul 363.00 +6.70
Aug 360.80 +6.70
Sep 359.20 +6.70
Oct 357.40 +6.70
Dec 356.00 +6.70
Jul 354.50 +6.70
Oct 354.50 +6.70
Dec 348.90 +6.70
Est. sales 130,296. Wed.’s sales 191,118
Wed.’s open int 481,084, up 2,227

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

