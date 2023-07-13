CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 614¼ 627½ 614¼ 627½ +6¼ Sep 633½ 644¾ 622 639¾ +7 Dec 653 664¼ 641½ 659½ +7¼ Mar 669½ 680¾ 658 676½ +8¼ May 678¾ 689¾ 667½ 685¾ +8½ Jul 682½ 694 673 690 +8¼ Sep 691 701 684¼ 698¾ +8½ Dec 703 712¾ 694¾ 709½ +8 Mar 711¼ 718 711¼ 718 +8 May 718¼ +8 Jul 680 689 680 689 +8 Est. sales 90,973. Wed.’s sales 117,200 Wed.’s open int 298,994, up 1,848 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 547½ 593¾ 547½ 593½ +43¾ Sep 476¼ 494½ 474 493½ +17¼ Dec 484¼ 501¼ 481 500½ +16¾ Mar 496 512¾ 493 512 +16¾ May 503¼ 519¼ 501 519 +16½ Jul 506¼ 522½ 504¼ 522¼ +16 Sep 494¾ 509 494 508¾ +14 Dec 495 509¼ 494¼ 508¾ +12¾ Mar 509¾ 519 509½ 519 +13 May 515¾ 524½ 515¾ 524½ +13½ Jul 521¾ 525½ 520¼ 525½ +12¼ Sep 492¼ +12¼ Dec 480 486 480 486 +10 Jul 501 +10 Dec 477 481½ 477 481½ +9½ Est. sales 275,064. Wed.’s sales 460,163 Wed.’s open int 1,265,318, up 23,378 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 394¾ Sep 405 414¾ 397½ 407 — ¼ Dec 418 428 410 421¼ +2 Mar 433 434 432 432½ +1½ May 435 +1½ Jul 427¼ +1½ Sep 422½ +1½ Dec 422½ +1½ Mar 424 +1½ May 430 +1½ Jul 396 +1½ Sep 411¾ +1½ Est. sales 604. Wed.’s sales 596 Wed.’s open int 4,023, up 45 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1489 1518 1489 1518 +29½ Aug 1444 1485½ 1441 1484¾ +40½ Sep 1354½ 1399½ 1353½ 1399 +43¼ Nov 1327 1370¾ 1325½ 1369¾ +42 Jan 1332½ 1376 1332¼ 1375½ +41½ Mar 1323¼ 1361¼ 1319¾ 1360½ +38¼ May 1316¼ 1353¼ 1313 1352 +36¾ Jul 1312½ 1348½ 1308¾ 1346¼ +34¾ Aug 1309½ 1324¼ 1309½ 1322¾ +34¼ Sep 1277½ 1278½ 1276¼ 1277¼ +32¾ Nov 1226 1262 1224¾ 1260¼ +33¼ Jan 1263¼ +33 Mar 1249¾ +29¾ May 1245 1245 1243¾ 1243¾ +29½ Jul 1245¾ +29¼ Aug 1235 +29¼ Sep 1214 +29¼ Nov 1193¼ +28½ Jul 1190¾ +28½ Nov 1153¼ +28½ Est. sales 194,449. Wed.’s sales 293,564 Wed.’s open int 634,915, up 12,406 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 70.00 70.00 69.67 69.67 +.99 Aug 64.34 66.03 64.05 65.69 +1.35 Sep 61.88 63.61 61.58 63.33 +1.54 Oct 60.22 62.05 59.89 61.89 +1.78 Dec 59.49 61.46 59.09 61.27 +1.91 Jan 59.00 60.99 58.68 60.81 +1.91 Mar 58.28 60.30 58.09 60.14 +1.92 May 57.59 59.64 57.42 59.50 +1.94 Jul 57.39 59.00 57.39 58.85 +1.92 Aug 57.64 58.08 57.60 58.08 +1.90 Sep 57.00 57.24 56.79 57.24 +1.85 Oct 55.63 56.43 55.63 56.43 +1.86 Dec 54.70 56.14 54.51 56.04 +1.85 Jan 55.73 +1.85 Mar 55.48 +1.86 May 55.19 +1.80 Jul 54.98 +1.80 Aug 54.71 +1.79 Sep 54.46 +1.78 Oct 54.22 +1.77 Dec 54.27 +1.78 Jul 54.18 +1.78 Oct 54.17 +1.78 Dec 54.03 +1.78 Est. sales 139,833. Wed.’s sales 176,417 Wed.’s open int 491,801 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 428.70 432.40 428.70 430.90 +9.50 Aug 410.90 423.80 409.80 422.30 +11.40 Sep 401.60 413.90 400.20 412.50 +10.80 Oct 392.00 403.40 391.00 401.90 +9.50 Dec 389.80 400.80 388.90 399.90 +9.50 Jan 386.80 396.90 386.40 396.40 +8.70 Mar 380.80 389.80 380.20 389.40 +8.30 May 376.00 384.50 375.30 384.00 +8.00 Jul 375.00 383.80 374.60 382.90 +7.80 Aug 372.10 380.50 372.00 379.50 +7.30 Sep 368.10 376.80 368.00 375.00 +6.90 Oct 367.20 371.90 366.70 369.30 +6.80 Dec 366.30 371.70 366.20 368.90 +6.70 Jan 367.60 +6.90 Mar 364.30 +7.00 May 362.40 +6.70 Jul 363.00 +6.70 Aug 360.80 +6.70 Sep 359.20 +6.70 Oct 357.40 +6.70 Dec 356.00 +6.70 Jul 354.50 +6.70 Oct 354.50 +6.70 Dec 348.90 +6.70 Est. sales 130,296. Wed.’s sales 191,118 Wed.’s open int 481,084, up 2,227

