CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|654½
|654¾
|640¾
|647
|—15
|Sep
|673¾
|674
|651¾
|658
|—16¼
|Dec
|689¼
|690½
|669¾
|676½
|—13¾
|Mar
|704¾
|704¾
|686¼
|693
|—12½
|May
|707¼
|709¾
|695
|701½
|—11¾
|Jul
|713½
|713½
|698
|704¾
|—10¼
|Sep
|710¾
|716¼
|707
|711¾
|—9½
|Dec
|722¾
|723½
|719¼
|720¾
|—9½
|Mar
|725¼
|727½
|725¼
|727½
|—9¼
|May
|727½
|—10¼
|Jul
|700
|700
|691
|691
|—15
|Est. sales 93,220.
|Wed.’s sales 133,364
|Wed.’s open int 297,132
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|547¼
|569¼
|547¼
|566¾
|+18½
|Sep
|487¾
|500¾
|484½
|499
|+13¾
|Dec
|495¾
|508¼
|492½
|506½
|+13
|Mar
|507¾
|519¾
|504½
|518¼
|+13
|May
|515
|526¼
|512½
|525¼
|+12¾
|Jul
|518¼
|529
|515½
|528
|+12¼
|Sep
|502
|509½
|501
|508¾
|+7¾
|Dec
|497½
|505½
|497½
|505
|+6
|Mar
|509¾
|514¾
|509¾
|514½
|+6
|May
|519¼
|+6½
|Jul
|521
|+6¾
|Sep
|486¾
|+6¾
|Dec
|473¾
|480¼
|473¾
|480¼
|+6
|Jul
|495¼
|+6
|Dec
|473
|475¾
|473
|474¼
|+6
|Est. sales 265,543.
|Wed.’s sales 397,722
|Wed.’s open int 1,263,091,
|up 16,108
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|429¼
|429¼
|416¾
|416¾
|+14¼
|Sep
|419¾
|442¾
|419¾
|429¼
|+16½
|Dec
|430¾
|454¾
|430¾
|441¾
|+12¾
|Mar
|449¾
|465¼
|449¾
|452
|+9¾
|May
|456¼
|+9¾
|Jul
|448½
|+9¾
|Sep
|443¾
|+9¾
|Dec
|443¾
|+9¾
|Mar
|445¼
|+9¾
|May
|451¼
|+9¾
|Jul
|419
|419
|417¼
|417¼
|+9¾
|Sep
|433
|+9¾
|Est. sales 1,311.
|Wed.’s sales 563
|Wed.’s open int 3,682
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1538¼
|1544
|1519¼
|1525¾
|—21½
|Aug
|1465¼
|1479
|1442¼
|1448¼
|—20½
|Sep
|1375½
|1387
|1352¼
|1358¼
|—20
|Nov
|1352¼
|1362¾
|1331
|1339½
|—15½
|Jan
|1360
|1369½
|1338¾
|1346¾
|—15
|Mar
|1342¼
|1355¼
|1329
|1337
|—12¼
|May
|1341½
|1346
|1323¾
|1331
|—11¼
|Jul
|1327¾
|1341½
|1320¼
|1328
|—10½
|Aug
|1313¾
|1313¾
|1302¼
|1304½
|—9¾
|Sep
|1262½
|1262½
|1260¾
|1260¾
|—8½
|Nov
|1245¾
|1256½
|1236
|1243¾
|—8
|Jan
|1247
|1247
|1246¾
|1246¾
|—7½
|Mar
|1236¾
|—7½
|May
|1230¾
|—7¼
|Jul
|1233¼
|—7½
|Aug
|1222½
|—7½
|Sep
|1201½
|—7½
|Nov
|1176¼
|—8
|Jul
|1173¾
|—8
|Nov
|1136¼
|—8
|Est. sales 171,719.
|Wed.’s sales 248,395
|Wed.’s open int 614,492,
|up 4,140
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|67.61
|67.61
|65.95
|65.95
|—2.63
|Aug
|65.04
|65.07
|62.45
|62.98
|—2.05
|Sep
|62.86
|62.97
|60.34
|60.86
|—2.08
|Oct
|61.58
|61.89
|59.24
|59.73
|—2.18
|Dec
|61.26
|61.55
|58.72
|59.24
|—2.16
|Jan
|60.97
|61.12
|58.36
|58.87
|—2.10
|Mar
|59.91
|60.14
|57.80
|58.23
|—2.02
|May
|59.16
|59.25
|57.22
|57.51
|—2.00
|Jul
|58.56
|58.58
|56.68
|56.82
|—1.99
|Aug
|56.29
|56.29
|56.06
|56.06
|—1.97
|Sep
|55.29
|—1.93
|Oct
|54.62
|54.76
|54.46
|54.46
|—1.90
|Dec
|55.63
|55.63
|54.19
|54.19
|—1.82
|Jan
|53.97
|—1.80
|Mar
|53.74
|—1.80
|May
|53.98
|53.98
|53.60
|53.60
|—1.80
|Jul
|53.46
|—1.79
|Aug
|53.20
|—1.79
|Sep
|52.97
|—1.78
|Oct
|52.81
|—1.75
|Dec
|52.90
|—1.73
|Jul
|52.81
|—1.73
|Oct
|52.80
|—1.73
|Dec
|52.66
|—1.73
|Est. sales 147,817.
|Wed.’s sales 172,863
|Wed.’s open int 486,457,
|up 4,071
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|417.90
|418.50
|414.00
|415.60
|—2.30
|Aug
|409.00
|416.10
|406.80
|408.20
|—1.90
|Sep
|402.00
|408.40
|400.00
|401.20
|—1.50
|Oct
|394.10
|399.50
|391.50
|393.20
|—1.30
|Dec
|393.00
|398.20
|389.50
|391.80
|—1.40
|Jan
|389.20
|394.90
|386.80
|389.40
|—.90
|Mar
|381.00
|385.90
|379.60
|382.70
|May
|375.60
|380.10
|374.80
|377.40
|+.20
|Jul
|375.90
|379.70
|374.30
|376.70
|—.10
|Aug
|375.10
|376.70
|372.50
|374.10
|+.10
|Sep
|368.50
|372.90
|368.50
|370.20
|+.50
|Oct
|367.20
|367.30
|364.00
|365.50
|+.50
|Dec
|365.10
|367.10
|364.10
|365.50
|+.40
|Jan
|364.30
|+.20
|Mar
|360.70
|—.10
|May
|358.90
|+.10
|Jul
|359.50
|+.10
|Aug
|357.30
|+.10
|Sep
|355.70
|+.10
|Oct
|353.90
|+.10
|Dec
|352.50
|+.10
|Jul
|351.00
|+.10
|Oct
|351.00
|+.10
|Dec
|345.40
|+.10
|Est. sales 94,007.
|Wed.’s sales 129,949
|Wed.’s open int 480,932
