CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 654½ 654¾ 640¾ 647 —15 Sep 673¾ 674 651¾ 658 —16¼ Dec 689¼ 690½ 669¾ 676½ —13¾ Mar 704¾ 704¾ 686¼ 693 —12½ May 707¼ 709¾ 695 701½ —11¾ Jul 713½ 713½ 698 704¾ —10¼ Sep 710¾ 716¼ 707 711¾ —9½ Dec 722¾ 723½ 719¼ 720¾ —9½ Mar 725¼ 727½ 725¼ 727½ —9¼ May 727½ —10¼ Jul 700 700 691 691 —15 Est. sales 93,220. Wed.’s sales 133,364 Wed.’s open int 297,132 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 547¼ 569¼ 547¼ 566¾ +18½ Sep 487¾ 500¾ 484½ 499 +13¾ Dec 495¾ 508¼ 492½ 506½ +13 Mar 507¾ 519¾ 504½ 518¼ +13 May 515 526¼ 512½ 525¼ +12¾ Jul 518¼ 529 515½ 528 +12¼ Sep 502 509½ 501 508¾ +7¾ Dec 497½ 505½ 497½ 505 +6 Mar 509¾ 514¾ 509¾ 514½ +6 May 519¼ +6½ Jul 521 +6¾ Sep 486¾ +6¾ Dec 473¾ 480¼ 473¾ 480¼ +6 Jul 495¼ +6 Dec 473 475¾ 473 474¼ +6 Est. sales 265,543. Wed.’s sales 397,722 Wed.’s open int 1,263,091, up 16,108 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 429¼ 429¼ 416¾ 416¾ +14¼ Sep 419¾ 442¾ 419¾ 429¼ +16½ Dec 430¾ 454¾ 430¾ 441¾ +12¾ Mar 449¾ 465¼ 449¾ 452 +9¾ May 456¼ +9¾ Jul 448½ +9¾ Sep 443¾ +9¾ Dec 443¾ +9¾ Mar 445¼ +9¾ May 451¼ +9¾ Jul 419 419 417¼ 417¼ +9¾ Sep 433 +9¾ Est. sales 1,311. Wed.’s sales 563 Wed.’s open int 3,682 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1538¼ 1544 1519¼ 1525¾ —21½ Aug 1465¼ 1479 1442¼ 1448¼ —20½ Sep 1375½ 1387 1352¼ 1358¼ —20 Nov 1352¼ 1362¾ 1331 1339½ —15½ Jan 1360 1369½ 1338¾ 1346¾ —15 Mar 1342¼ 1355¼ 1329 1337 —12¼ May 1341½ 1346 1323¾ 1331 —11¼ Jul 1327¾ 1341½ 1320¼ 1328 —10½ Aug 1313¾ 1313¾ 1302¼ 1304½ —9¾ Sep 1262½ 1262½ 1260¾ 1260¾ —8½ Nov 1245¾ 1256½ 1236 1243¾ —8 Jan 1247 1247 1246¾ 1246¾ —7½ Mar 1236¾ —7½ May 1230¾ —7¼ Jul 1233¼ —7½ Aug 1222½ —7½ Sep 1201½ —7½ Nov 1176¼ —8 Jul 1173¾ —8 Nov 1136¼ —8 Est. sales 171,719. Wed.’s sales 248,395 Wed.’s open int 614,492, up 4,140 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 67.61 67.61 65.95 65.95 —2.63 Aug 65.04 65.07 62.45 62.98 —2.05 Sep 62.86 62.97 60.34 60.86 —2.08 Oct 61.58 61.89 59.24 59.73 —2.18 Dec 61.26 61.55 58.72 59.24 —2.16 Jan 60.97 61.12 58.36 58.87 —2.10 Mar 59.91 60.14 57.80 58.23 —2.02 May 59.16 59.25 57.22 57.51 —2.00 Jul 58.56 58.58 56.68 56.82 —1.99 Aug 56.29 56.29 56.06 56.06 —1.97 Sep 55.29 —1.93 Oct 54.62 54.76 54.46 54.46 —1.90 Dec 55.63 55.63 54.19 54.19 —1.82 Jan 53.97 —1.80 Mar 53.74 —1.80 May 53.98 53.98 53.60 53.60 —1.80 Jul 53.46 —1.79 Aug 53.20 —1.79 Sep 52.97 —1.78 Oct 52.81 —1.75 Dec 52.90 —1.73 Jul 52.81 —1.73 Oct 52.80 —1.73 Dec 52.66 —1.73 Est. sales 147,817. Wed.’s sales 172,863 Wed.’s open int 486,457, up 4,071 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 417.90 418.50 414.00 415.60 —2.30 Aug 409.00 416.10 406.80 408.20 —1.90 Sep 402.00 408.40 400.00 401.20 —1.50 Oct 394.10 399.50 391.50 393.20 —1.30 Dec 393.00 398.20 389.50 391.80 —1.40 Jan 389.20 394.90 386.80 389.40 —.90 Mar 381.00 385.90 379.60 382.70 May 375.60 380.10 374.80 377.40 +.20 Jul 375.90 379.70 374.30 376.70 —.10 Aug 375.10 376.70 372.50 374.10 +.10 Sep 368.50 372.90 368.50 370.20 +.50 Oct 367.20 367.30 364.00 365.50 +.50 Dec 365.10 367.10 364.10 365.50 +.40 Jan 364.30 +.20 Mar 360.70 —.10 May 358.90 +.10 Jul 359.50 +.10 Aug 357.30 +.10 Sep 355.70 +.10 Oct 353.90 +.10 Dec 352.50 +.10 Jul 351.00 +.10 Oct 351.00 +.10 Dec 345.40 +.10 Est. sales 94,007. Wed.’s sales 129,949 Wed.’s open int 480,932

