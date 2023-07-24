Cleveland-Cliffs: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $347 million. The Cleveland-based company…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $347 million.

The Cleveland-based company said it had net income of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 69 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $5.98 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.73 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.