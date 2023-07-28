Civista Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $10 million.…

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $10 million.

The Sandusky, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 64 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $52.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $40.5 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIVB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIVB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.