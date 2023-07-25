City Holding: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — City Holding Co. (CHCO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $32.7…

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — City Holding Co. (CHCO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $32.7 million.

The bank, based in Charleston, West Virginia, said it had earnings of $2.16 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.

The bank holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia posted revenue of $88 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $76.1 million, also beating Street forecasts.

City Holding shares have risen slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHCO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.