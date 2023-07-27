Live Radio
Citizens: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 27, 2023, 5:38 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Citizens Holding Co. (CIZN) on Thursday reported net income of $300,000 in its second quarter.

The Philadelphia-based bank said it had earnings of 5 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $13.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $9.7 million, beating Street forecasts.

