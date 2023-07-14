Citigroup: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Citigroup Inc. (C) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $2.92 billion. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Citigroup Inc. (C) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $2.92 billion.

The bank, based in New York, said it had earnings of $1.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.37 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The U.S. bank posted revenue of $38.18 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $19.44 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.36 billion.

Citigroup shares have increased slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 17%. The stock has climbed almost 5% in the last 12 months.

