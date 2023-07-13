Cintas: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Cintas Corp. (CTAS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $346.2 million. On…

Cintas Corp. (CTAS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $346.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $3.33.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.19 per share.

The uniform rental company posted revenue of $2.28 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.25 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.35 billion, or $12.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.82 billion.

Cintas expects full-year earnings to be $13.85 to $14.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.35 billion to $9.5 billion.

