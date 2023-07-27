Cincinnati Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $534 million.…

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $534 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fairfield, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $3.38. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $1.21 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $2.61 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.17 billion, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.19 billion.

