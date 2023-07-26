Churchill Downs: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs Inc. (CHDN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $143 million.…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs Inc. (CHDN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $143 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of $1.86. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.24 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.50 per share.

The racetrack operator and gambling company posted revenue of $768.5 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $795.2 million.

Churchill Downs shares have risen 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $131.58, a rise of 22% in the last 12 months.

