Church & Dwight: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EWING, N.J. (AP) — EWING, N.J. (AP) — Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $221.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ewing, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 89 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 92 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The maker of household and personal products posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.42 billion.

Church & Dwight expects full-year earnings to be $3.15 per share.

Church & Dwight shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen roughly 2% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.