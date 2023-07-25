Chubb: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — Chubb Corp. (CB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.79 billion. The Zurich-based company…

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — Chubb Corp. (CB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.79 billion.

The Zurich-based company said it had profit of $4.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.92 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.41 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $11.84 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $12.24 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.66 billion.

Chubb shares have dropped 11% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 19%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $195.52, a rise of slightly more than 4% in the last 12 months.

