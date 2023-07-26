Chipotle: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net…

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $341.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newport Beach, California-based company said it had profit of $12.32. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $12.65 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $12.25 per share.

The Mexican food chain posted revenue of $2.51 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.52 billion.

